Training program for senior leaders looking for applicants

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 11:23 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

A program that trains people to advocate for older adults in New Hampshire is looking for applicants.

Twenty-five people will be chosen for the 2018 class of the New Hampshire Senior Leadership program. A collaboration between the AARP, Center on Aging and Community Living at University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging, the program aims to attract candidates representing different ages, background and geographic regions in the state. The deadline for applications is Feb. 23 and those chosen will meet five times over an eight-month period.

More information is available at the AARP website .

The goal is to help participants develop the leadership and community activism skills necessary for them to help shape policies for the state's aging citizens in areas like housing and transportation.

