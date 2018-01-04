State health department: Flu widespread throughout Louisiana

Louisiana's health department says flu is widespread in the state, and it's still early in the season.
Secretary Rebekah Gee says in a news release Wednesday that Louisiana appears on the way to a severe flu season.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Louisiana is among 36 states with widespread flu activity.
State health officer Jimmy Guidry says it's still a good time to get a flu shot.
Never miss a local story.
He says the vaccine is readily available, and the best way to avoid getting sick or reduce the chance of serious complications.
More information is available at www.ldh.la.gov/fighttheflu .
Comments