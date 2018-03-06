FILE - In this Friday, July 28, 2017 file photo, wildlife ranger Zachariah Mutai takes care of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county in Kenya. The health of 45-year-old Sudan is deteriorating and his minders said Thursday, March 1, 2018 that his "future is not looking bright."
FILE - In this Friday, July 28, 2017 file photo, wildlife ranger Zachariah Mutai takes care of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county in Kenya. The health of 45-year-old Sudan is deteriorating and his minders said Thursday, March 1, 2018 that his "future is not looking bright." Joe Mwihia, File AP Photo
Scientists hope to save northern white rhino from extinction

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 03:09 AM

JOHANNESBURG

As the health of the world's last male northern white rhino declines in Kenya, a global team of scientists and conservationists is pursuing an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction with the help of the two surviving females.

The sick, elderly male rhino, Sudan, who could be euthanized because of a leg infection, is something of a celebrity, attracting thousands of visitors to his home at Ol Pejeta Conservancy and listed as "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World" on the Tinder dating app last year in a fundraising effort.

Attention is now focused on plans to create northern white rhino embryos through in vitro fertilization of his daughter Najin and granddaughter Fatu, whose eggs would likely have to be extracted because they can't reproduce naturally.

