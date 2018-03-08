Renowned trauma center fires its medical director

A best-selling author and medical director of a renowned trauma center in Massachusetts has been fired from his job amid accusations of employee mistreatment.
The Boston Globe reports Dr. Bessel van der Kolk was removed from his position at the Brookline Trauma Center in January, which he founded 35 years ago.
Andy Pond, president of the nonprofit organization Justice Resource Institute, says van der Kolk created a hostile work environment and made employees feel denigrated and uncomfortable.
Van der Kolk says he was fired for attending a meeting with Trauma Center management that Pond told him not to attend. He has denied that he mistreated employees.
Never miss a local story.
Van der Kolk filed a lawsuit against the organization last week, saying executives violated his employment contract.
Comments