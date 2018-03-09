The Latest: UK sends military to help investigate poisoning

Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd talks with Wiltshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Kier Pritchard during a visit to the scene at the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill after exposure to a nerve agent, Friday March 9, 2018. Three people remain hospitalized Friday after the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and British police officer Nick Bailey who tried to help them. PA via AP Andrew Matthews