Portland restaurant manager sues company over spider bite

The general manager of a Portland restaurant has filed a lawsuit against a pest control company after he was bit by a venomous spider.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that Scott Clement claims he had asked Ecolab to spray for spiders at McCormick & Schmick's Harborside restaurant for more than a month before he decided to take matters into his own hands.
Clement says he was then bitten by what he believes was a brown recluse spider, causing him to be hospitalized for three days.
The suit states that the restaurant had an ongoing contract with Ecolab for pest elimination services, which included "proactive prevention" and 24/7 service.
Ecolab spokesman Roman Blahoski declined comment.
Clement's suit seeks just under $1 million.
