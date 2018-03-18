Man and his young daughter severely burned in north Phoenix

Authorities say a 40-year-old man and his 8-year-old daughter are hospitalized in critical condition after being severely burned following an accident involving flammable liquids in north Phoenix.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say the incident occurred at a home around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
They say there was some sort of explosion involving flammable liquids and an open flame, but it's still unclear if the open flame was a cooking fire, warming fire, or a fire simply for ambience.
Authorities say the girl suffered burns to her torso and lower extremities while her father had burns to his wrists and legs.
Their names haven't been released yet.
