News

Man and his young daughter severely burned in north Phoenix

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 10:31 AM

PHOENIX

Authorities say a 40-year-old man and his 8-year-old daughter are hospitalized in critical condition after being severely burned following an accident involving flammable liquids in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the incident occurred at a home around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

They say there was some sort of explosion involving flammable liquids and an open flame, but it's still unclear if the open flame was a cooking fire, warming fire, or a fire simply for ambience.

Authorities say the girl suffered burns to her torso and lower extremities while her father had burns to his wrists and legs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Their names haven't been released yet.

  Comments  