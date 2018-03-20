News

Judge orders fertility clinic to stop contacting patients

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 12:10 AM

CLEVELAND

A judge has ordered an Ohio fertility clinic that experienced an equipment failure that may have damaged thousands of frozen eggs and embryos to stop reaching out to patients.

The Plain Dealer reports University Hospitals cannot contact patients who were affected by the March 4 failure at a clinic in suburban Cleveland. UH was offering patients free in vitro fertilization treatments in exchange for an out-of-court settlement.

Lawyers for a couple who filed a lawsuit against University Hospitals argue the out-of-court settlement could hurt their chance to participate in a class action case and receive damages for their loss.

A spokeswoman for the hospital says it is policy not to comment on pending litigation.

