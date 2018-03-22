13 holiday hikers rescued from snowy Tokyo mountain

Rescuers walk near the site where holiday hikers were found in Hinohara village, Tokyo's Okutama region, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Thirteen hikers, reportedly including Chinese citizens, were rescued after getting trapped overnight on a snowy Tokyo mountain trail. They spent the night on one of the mountains in Tokyo's popular hiking area. Tokyo police and disaster officials said Thursday that seven of them who couldn't walk were airlifted. Six others hiked down escorted by rescue workers. Kyodo News via AP Yohei Fukai