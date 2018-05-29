If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

U.S. Attorney Steve Wigginton comments on the sentence given to former St. Clair County Judge Michael Cook. A federal judge sentenced Cook to two years in prison on heroin possession and weapons charges on March 28th, 2014.
Police were on the Belleville East campus after a Belleville student had threatened another and may have a weapon. Officials did not know what kind of weapon. Other students reported the threat to police in the middle of the night Tuesday.
Video released by the Philadelphia Police shows a man blocking an SUV driver and passengers in a parking lot and smashing the SUV window and striking a passenger with a sledgehammer. Police say the incident may be related to road rage.