The Latest: Illinois school mental-health grant approved

The Latest on legislative action in Springfield (all times local):
7:40 p.m.
Gov. Bruce Rauner will get a plan encouraging public schools to invest more in mental health .
The House voted 65-42 Thursday on some final changes shortly after the Senate OK'd the plan. Schools can apply for state grants to pay for mental health professionals.
The plan initially said schools could only access the money if they replaced armed security officers with unarmed social workers. That condition was removed.
Hillside Democratic Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch is the sponsor. He says he recognizes the role police officers play in keeping schools safe. But he adds that investing in mental health is the best way to keep calm in the hallways.
Schools cannot use the grant money to pay for armed security.
__
The bill is HB4208 .
___
7:30 p.m.
A package of legislation %href_on(file:
Comments