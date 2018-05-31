Football team helps rescue couple in car crash

Coaches and teammates of the Boise Black Knights stopped to help rescue a couple whose car rolled on Highway 95, south of Jordan Valley, Oregon.
Regan Magill and Orlando Clay Jr. Aggregated by Kelsey Grey
How do roundabouts work?

Latest News

How do roundabouts work?

The Missouri Department of Transportation embraces roundabouts. This video will help you better understand how to navigate a roundabout, plus explain the many benefits they have compared to traditional traffic signal intersections.