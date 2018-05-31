Football team helps rescue couple in car crash

When Collinsville High School graduate Emily Halasey feels anxious, she tries to focus instead on what's around her: five things she can feel, four things she smells or wishes she could smell, three things she hears, and so on.
Olivia Johnson studied every case file from the St. Clair County coroner’s office that had been ruled a suicide from 2006 to 2016. Her study offers several recommendations to prevent future suicides in St. Clair County, which she says could also be u
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — just as abruptly as he had arrived on Missouri's political scene, his career buried under an avalanche of scandal and felony charges.
The Missouri Department of Transportation embraces roundabouts. This video will help you better understand how to navigate a roundabout, plus explain the many benefits they have compared to traditional traffic signal intersections.
U.S. Attorney Steve Wigginton comments on the sentence given to former St. Clair County Judge Michael Cook. A federal judge sentenced Cook to two years in prison on heroin possession and weapons charges on March 28th, 2014.