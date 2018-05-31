Watch as firefighters go into the heat of the battle

A firefighter from the Oklahoma City Fire Department wore a camera as crews battled a house fire earlier this week. Nobody was home at the time and the home was a total loss.
Oklahoma City Fire Department Monty Davis
How do roundabouts work?

The Missouri Department of Transportation embraces roundabouts. This video will help you better understand how to navigate a roundabout, plus explain the many benefits they have compared to traditional traffic signal intersections.