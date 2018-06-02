Renowned Texas heart transplant program suspends operations

This Friday, June 1, 2018 photo shows Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston. Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center has suspended all medical procedures in its renowned heart transplant program following the deaths this year of at least three patients. Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center announced Friday, June 1, 2018 that the transplant program will be inactive for 14 days as administrators assess what's gone awry with operations. Houston Chronicle via AP Jon Shapely