RITBA enters partnership with cellphone navigation app Waze

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has reached an agreement with popular cellphone navigation app Waze on a partnership to share traffic information.
Under the agreement, The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2cJgmcP ) the authority will receive Waze maps of the four bridges it controls complete with live traffic information as well as updated crash reports.
The authority operates the Newport-Pell Bridge, Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge, Mount Hope Bridge and Sakonnet River Bridge. It will share planned construction projects and lane closures with Waze in return.
Waze utilizes crowdsourced data to provide shortcuts for users to avoid traffic jams on the way to their destinations.
The city of Providence entered into a similar partnership with Waze earlier this year.
Comments