The Latest: Exxon to pay $12M for Yellowstone oil spill

1:30 Suspicious package found at St. Clair Square; police on the scene Pause

0:42 SWIC celebrating 70 years

2:26 Paris Johnson's return to Maroons comes at right time

2:11 Collinsville superintendent Robert Green speaks about injured high school student

1:11 Masked man robs PNC bank in Belleville

0:31 Heavy police presence at bank in Belleville

2:13 Belleville West opens girls volleyball conference play with an upset

1:24 Edwardsville junior comes up big in volleyball win over Althoff

2:15 High school students compete at Belleville City Cross Country Meet

2:03 Former Meredith Home to get new $121,000 roof