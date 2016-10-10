Qatar launches campaign to educate laborers on new laws

Qatar has launched a campaign to educate its large population of foreign workers about its new labor laws.
The two-month campaign began on Monday, ahead of the laws taking affect in December.
The laws change Qatar's "kafala" employee sponsorship system, which critics say leaves workers open to exploitation and abuse.
The new rules are designed to make it easier for employees to change jobs or leave. Workers however, still won't be able to immediately change jobs or depart whenever they want.
The tiny, gas-rich country of Qatar is preparing to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will rely on its large workforce of Asian laborers to build soccer stadiums and amenities for the tournament.
Human rights organizations already have alleged some migrant workers face cases amounting to forced labor.
Comments