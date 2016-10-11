Trump, personal debts define West Virginia governor debate

In their second and final debate, West Virginia's Democratic nominee for governor answered for millions of dollars in unpaid bills and fines, and the Republican nominee maintained support for embattled GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.
In Charleston Tuesday, billionaire Democratic businessman Jim Justice explained the unpaid taxes and safety fines at his coal mines. He said he owns 102 companies, writes 7,750 checks daily, and may be late paying but eventually does. He said he keeps coal companies running while the industry faces widespread bankruptcy.
Republican state Senate President Bill Cole denounced Trump for the recently revealed video where he made lewd comments about women. Cole said he still supports Trump for his pro-coal positions.
Justice said he'll leave the presidential race ballot blank.
Third-party candidates weren't invited to participate.
Comments