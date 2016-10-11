Business

October 11, 2016 11:18 PM

Gillibrand to promote rural broadband in northern NY visit

The Associated Press
GLENS FALLS, N.Y.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is making a swing through northern New York to promote high-speed internet access in rural areas.

Gillibrand is stopping in Glens Falls and Plattsburgh on Wednesday to promote a bill designed to narrow the so-called broadband gap in rural areas. The legislation would create a new program combining grants and loans to shore up the high-speed broadband infrastructure.

Gillibrand says almost 48,000 North Country residents lack access to a high-speed internet connection, as well as close to 24,500 Capital District residents.

