Tech Q&A: No more updates for too-slow Apple iPads

Q: I have an iPad 2, and I've heard that Apple will no longer support it. At the same time, I've noticed that my iPad is sluggish and locks up. Are the two related?
_Dean Penk, Golden Valley, Minn.
A: Yes. Earlier this year, Apple said it would no longer provide operating system updates for the iPad 2, partly because its computer chip is too slow for newer software features. In practical terms, that means your iPad won't be able to do anything that it can't already do, because it can't be upgraded to Apple's newest operating system, iOS 10. But in reality, the iPad 2's older computer chip has been running hard to keep up with iOS 9. That's probably why your iPad has been sluggish. Other Apple devices that can't be upgraded to iOS 10 include the iPad 3, the original iPad Mini, the iPhone 4S and the fifth-generation iPod Touch. What all these devices have in common is Apple's A5 processor chip, which can't handle computing-intensive tasks such as the Siri digital assistant making suggestions before you ask.
Q: When I write AOL email on Windows 10, parts of the text are deleted, and the type size is reduced by half. Some other websites zoom in, making them hard to see. What can I do?
_Elizabeth Teuteberg, Rochester, Minn.
A: Change your web browser or get a newer AOL app. If these problems occur when you are using Windows 10's Edge browser, they may be caused by incompatibility between the browser and some of the older technologies used to create websites. Try switching to the internet Explorer 11 browser (also included with Windows 10) that's more tolerant of websites using older software.
If the trouble occurs when you use the AOL app, try upgrading to the newest version, AOL 9.8.2 (see tinyurl.com/jodmy2q.)
But, to install the app, you may first have to uninstall a flawed Windows 10 update that can interfere with the AOL software. To do that, go to "Control Panel," and under "programs" select "uninstall a program." On the left, click "view installed updates." In the resulting list, find update "Kb3132372". Left click the update to highlight it, then right click it and select "uninstall." Then restart the PC and install the AOL app.
Q: I do computer-aided design work on a PC that I built using an Asus Sabertooth main circuit board. After I upgraded from Windows 7 to Windows 10, the PC can only detect 16 gigabytes of the circuit board's 24 gigabytes of RAM (random access memory) chips. What can I do?
_James Carr, Jacksonville, Fla.
A: Your Asus circuit board may not have the correct Windows 10 software drivers, which communicate with the board's component parts. For Asus boards that are Windows 10-compatible, or that can be updated with new Windows 10 drivers, see tinyurl.com/zs3qbj2. Also check to see whether the missing 8 gigabytes of RAM were installed so that they're available only to your graphics program. Windows may detect only the RAM that's shared by all PC software.
