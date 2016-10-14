Nations reach deal to reduce HFCs, environmental groups say

1:20 SWIC highlights programs during manufacturing day Pause

2:31 Bishop celebrates Red Mass honoring police, firefighters

2:24 Granite City attorney Thomas Hildebrand apologizes, law license reinstated

0:53 Fire reported at Ruby Tuesday in Fairview Heights

1:28 New Blues forward has goal and assist in home debut

1:34 Collinsville soccer senior talks about winning conference championship

1:26 Fallen St. Louis County police officer is laid to rest in Godfrey

1:35 Local girl with polio charms in charity's 'Beauty and the Beast'

0:37 Sheila Simon, Democratic candidate in the 58th state Senate district

1:07 Police surround bank in Lebanon