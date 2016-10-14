Feds: Possible violations at ex-uranium mill in New Mexico

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has identified five "apparent violations" at a former uranium mill in western New Mexico.
The Gallup Independent reports (https://goo.gl/54JWc1) the commission said in a recent letter to Homestake Mining Co. of California that it is considering escalated enforcement action. The letter cited a failure to obtain monthly composite samples and the discharge of liquids among the alleged violations.
But the commission stopped short of issuing a notice of violation because it hasn't made its enforcement decision. It is offering the company 30 days to respond.
Jesse Toepfer, a closure manager for Homestake's parent company, said the commission's actions were "pre-decisional" and he couldn't comment.
The site near Grants has been on the national list of cleanup priorities since the early 1980s.
