Russia says it could sell missile defense systems to Turkey

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia could sell missile defense systems to Turkey.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in comments carried Friday by Russian news agencies, that Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed potential arms deals at a meeting in Istanbul earlier this week. He said that Russia would considering selling various missile defense systems if Turkey wants them.
Turkey was negotiating a nuclear defense deal with China, which had been a source of tension with NATO partners, before the talks broke down last year.
The statement comes just a few months after Russia agreed to restore ties with Turkey. Relations between the two nations were nearly severed after Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the Turkish-Syrian border last year.
