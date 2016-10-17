CareSource expanded to 22 more West Virginia counties

A health insurer says it plans to offer coverage across more West Virginia counties next year.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2eg3LCk ) reports that CareSource will expand to 22 more West Virginia counties next year. The Dayton, Ohio-based insurer originally offered plans in 10 counties.
The company says consumers want more options, and says it intended to expand its West Virginia footprint when launching coverage in 2015.
CareSource originally offered plans in Brooke, Cabell, Hancock, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Mason, Ohio, Putnam and Wayne counties.
Next year it will add plans in: Barbour, Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson, Logan, Marion, Monongalia, Pleasants, Preston, Raleigh, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Wetzel, Wirt and Wood counties.
The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace will be Nov. 1 through Jan. 31, 2017.
Comments