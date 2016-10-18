Domino's Pizza beats Street 3Q forecasts

Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $47.2 million.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.
The pizza chain posted revenue of $566.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $543 million.
Domino's Pizza shares have increased 37 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 44 percent in the last 12 months.
-----
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at http://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ
Comments