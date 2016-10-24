Tennessee State, Google partner to prepare tech students

Tennessee State University has received designation as a Google School through a partnership with the tech company.
The university is one of 10 historically black colleges and universities participating in a program using Google engineers to teach introductory computer science classes and help students develop soft and technical skills.
Ali Sekmen, chairman of the Department of Computer Sciences, says Google in Residence will strengthen the program and students with technical skills and better understanding of top software engineering companies' interview processes.
The introductory class is mainly for freshmen, but Google team members assist all students preparing for opportunities in technology.
