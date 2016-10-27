Plans for big Ann Arbor redevelopment project fall through

Plans for a major redevelopment project at a vacant parking lot next to downtown Ann Arbor's transit center have fallen through.
The Ann Arbor News reports (http://bit.ly/2dZRsrg ) a development team is backing out after the Ann Arbor City Council tried imposing extra conditions, including more affordable housing and energy-efficiency requirements.
Chicago-based The Habitat Company LLC told Ann Arbor's mayor in a letter Wednesday that it's ceasing efforts to develop the property and has terminated an agreement to purchase the Michigan property from Dennis Dahlmann, who bought it from the city in 2014.
Dahlmann has said that bus stops surrounding the property are hindering development.
Habitat had proposed building a high-rise with 233 apartments, office space, ground-floor retail, a plaza and a fountain on the site, a former YMCA property.
