ConocoPhillips reports 3Q loss

ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.04 billion in its third quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.
The energy company posted revenue of $6.52 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.54 billion.
ConocoPhillips shares have decreased 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 5 percent. The stock has dropped 21 percent in the last 12 months.
-----
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COP at http://www.zacks.com/ap/COP
Comments