Fort Wayne mayor seeks $10M for riverfront development

Fort Wayne's mayor is seeking $10 million to help build the first phase of a downtown riverfront development project.
Mayor Tom Henry says the request for money from Fort Wayne's Legacy Fund will go to the Legacy Joint Funding Committee on Nov. 9. If approved, The News-Sentinel and The Journal Gazette report the outlay then would be considered by and voted on by the City Council.
The money would finance the construction of public spaces along the St. Marys River. Plans call for a park pavilion, plazas, riverfront terraces, a water feature, a boardwalk and a children's playground. Development advocates say shops, restaurants and housing will follow.
The Legacy Fund contribution, if approved, would cover half the expected $20 million price tag for the first phase of construction.
