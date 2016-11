Egypt devalues, floats its currency, meeting key IMF demand

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus Pause

1:02 TOYS of the '50s, '60s and '70s

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

0:43 Body found in East St. Louis

1:00 Couple dress up home for Halloween

0:38 Army Veteran says century-old Ralston Towers plagued by bed bugs, roaches and elevator issues

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road