Greek businessman Andreas Vgenopoulos dies at 63

Viral surveillance video shows how metro-east vet's mums went missing

Maryville Elementary honors slain police officer with ceremony

Body found in East St. Louis

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

South Gate Saloon serves food and fun

Undersized Edwardsville out-slugged in volleyball sectional

Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park

Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

1:14