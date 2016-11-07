Ferrari raises forecasts after record third quarter earnings

Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

Serious crash flips car at doughnut shop

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris

Estes, Thomas connect to give East St. Louis playoff win

Belleville Animal Clinic features four female veterinarians

Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

2:01