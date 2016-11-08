SeaWorld misses 3Q profit forecasts

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $65.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 77 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.
The theme park operator posted revenue of $485.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.7 million.
SeaWorld shares have fallen 28 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 22 percent in the last 12 months.
