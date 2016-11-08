The Latest: Polls close in Arizona after historic election

The Latest on Election Day activity around Arizona (all times local):
7:05 p.m.
Polls have closed across Arizona after an Election Day that saw glitches and some long lines but no major problems.
Lines polled up at some polling spots, but anyone still in line at the 7 p.m. poll closing is being allowed to vote. A last-minute lawsuit filed by the Arizona Democratic Party seeking to extend voting by 2 hour in Maricopa County was rejected by a judge.
Maricopa County saw some balky electronic voter registration list at the polls but most were quickly sorted out. Other counties also saw some problems with the "e-poll books."
Lines were reported for voting in Bisbee, Yuma and at some metro Phoenix polling places.
6:20 p.m.
Judge Randall Warner ruled after a hearing Tuesday evening. Polls will close at 7 p.m. as planned in Maricopa County and across the state.
The county Recorder's Office opposed the Democrats' request.
Democratic Party spokeswoman Barb Lubin says complications with voting early in the morning prompted the lawsuit. She says electronic books containing voter registration information were problematic and there were long lines and a record number of voters in the county.
Recorder's spokeswoman Elizabeth Bartholomew says there were some balky 'e-poll" books when polls opened but problems were mainly cleared up by mid-morning. She says lines are to be expected in a hotly contested presidential election year.
State law requires a 7 p.m. closing. Anyone already in line will be allowed to vote without court intervention.
5:40 p.m.
The filing just hours before Tuesday's planned 7 p.m. poll closing is opposed by the county recorder.
Recorder's spokeswoman Elizabeth Bartholomew says county lawyers were in court arguing against the request at about 5:30 p.m. She says state law requires a 7 p.m. closing and anyone already in line will be allowed to vote without court intervention.
3:48 p.m.
Election officials in Arizona's most populous county may not be able to calculate vote totals by day's end, which could leave the presidential race up in the air.
Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, expects to have more than 350,000 uncounted early ballots by the time polls close Tuesday.
Roughly 1.1 million voters had returned early votes as of Tuesday.
Election workers had counted roughly 800,000, leaving more than 200,000 to count. Roughly 150,000 are expected to have been dropped off at polling sites countywide.
County Recorder spokeswoman Elizabeth Bartholomew says some races may be too close to call if there's a large enough gap.
Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton are running neck-and-neck in Arizona, which has traditionally gone Republican in all but one presidential election since 1952.
---
2:36 p.m.
But Arizona polls are only open until 7 p.m.
DeWit told The Associated Press in a text that the email somehow went out with the wrong time.
The Republican has also been volunteering as the chief operating officer for Trump's campaign.
He has previously said that his work for the state would not suffer while he worked for Trump.
---
2:03 p.m.
Hundreds of students have walked out of school and are staging a large protest against metro Phoenix sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Maryvale High School students left class early afternoon Tuesday, lining up along a sidewalk in front of a polling location the city's heavily Hispanic area of Maryvale.
Students not old enough to vote donning t-shirts that say "Arrest Arpaio" were holding signs depicting the longtime sheriff as a pig in a jail uniform.
The students were cheering as cars honked and held signs that said "vote against hate."
Police are monitoring the situation but the protest has been peaceful.
The Maricopa County sheriff is facing his toughest bid challenge in his two-decade career. He was recently charged for ignoring a judge's order to stop his immigration patrols.
---
10:22 a.m.
The polls are open until 7 p.m.
Roberts posted a screenshot on his Twitter account of an email that appears to be from DeWit to Donald Trump supporters.
DeWit is the chief operating officer for the Republican presidential nominee's campaign.
He has previously said that his work for the state would not suffer because of his volunteer role in Trump's campaign.
A spokesman for DeWit's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
--
8:55 a.m.
Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain has cast his ballot in Phoenix.
McCain, who is in a tight race against U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, and wife Cindy McCain voted at a church shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
After voting, the senator briefly took questions from reporters.
McCain, who is vying for his sixth term, withdrew his support for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump after a 2005 recording surfaced last month of Trump making predatory comments about groping women.
McCain announced shortly after that he would vote for a write-in candidate for president.
Kirkpatrick has been chipping away at the 80-year-old by tying him to Trump's divisive politics and saying he rushes to send troops into conflicts.
---
8:40 a.m.
Dozens of people were already in line this morning as polls across Arizona opened.
Some sites around metro Phoenix already had more than 100 voters waiting to cast ballots at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Several voters have reported waiting for more than an hour to vote because of computer issues.
Meanwhile, other locations have no crowds.
Historically a state that goes red for Republicans, Arizona could go blue.
Tuesday's contest between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton could go down to the wire after Democrats spent heavily in Arizona and mobilized an aggressive get-out-the-vote effort in the traditionally red state.
Bill Clinton in 1996 was the last Democrat to carry Arizona, and recent elections have been lopsided in favor of GOP candidates.
---
8:46 p.m.
Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to carry Arizona, and recent elections have been lopsided in favor of GOP candidates. The last Democrat to win before Clinton in 1996 was Harry Truman in 1948.
Clinton is hoping to capitalize on the unpopularity of Trump's immigration rhetoric among Latinos. Trump has fired up the conservative base during seven campaign stops in Arizona.
