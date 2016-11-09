The Latest: All Kansas Court of Appeals judges retained

2:25 Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris Pause

1:40 After 10 straight wins, Columbia loses to Canton in 4A football playoffs

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:14 Metro-east reactions to the election results

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:17 Adopt Macks, this gentle giant would make a great addition to your family.