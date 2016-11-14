Naver unveils $43 million fund to seek content for Snow

2:39 Newly-elected St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Pause

1:40 Teen opera singer Olivia Gregory sings and talks of a career in music

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:27 Rochester stops Althoff in 4A quarterfinal

1:37 Mascoutah seniors celebrate second-straight third-place finish at state volleyball tourney

1:58 Althoff seniors talk about winning third place at state volleyball tourney

0:23 Slow motion: Did Mater Dei score winning points or not?

0:48 Mater Dei Knights attempt game-winning two-point PAT