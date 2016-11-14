Samsung Electronics buys auto-systems maker Harman for $8B

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa Pause

2:39 Newly-elected St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

0:35 Train derailment knocks out power in Belleville

1:40 Teen opera singer Olivia Gregory sings and talks of a career in music

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:28 New Blues forward has goal and assist in home debut

3:27 Rochester stops Althoff in 4A quarterfinal

1:37 Mascoutah seniors celebrate second-straight third-place finish at state volleyball tourney

1:58 Althoff seniors talk about winning third place at state volleyball tourney