AAA: More than 1.5M in Michigan to travel for Thanksgiving

AAA says it expects that more than 1.5 million people in Michigan will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving holiday.
The auto club says Tuesday it would be the most travelers since 2007 and a 2 percent increase from last year. Reasons cited include improvements in the economy during the second half of the year, including rising wages, increased consumer spending and consumer confidence.
Gas prices also are lower than a year ago and more than 90 percent of travelers will drive. AAA says 2016 is expected to be the seventh consecutive year of growth for Thanksgiving travel in Michigan.
The Thanksgiving holiday travel period this year is Nov. 23-27. The most popular travel dates are the Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday after the holiday.
