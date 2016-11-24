Australia says IBM settles over online census failure

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:32 East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett huddles with Flyers

2:02 Retired Illinois State Police officer talks about his family's history in law enforcement

1:44 Gingerbread contest winner no stranger to best of Show

0:58 Firefighters battle porch fire in Belleville

1:44 Man nearly burned inside of exploding car, escapes inferno

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity