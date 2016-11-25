Seattle directing $250,000 to needs of immigrant students

Seattle says it will spend $250,000 to help address the needs of undocumented immigrants enrolled in the city's public schools as well as their families.
The decision was part of an executive order signed Thursday by Mayor Ed Murray. Murray says an "inclusive and equitable city cabinet," made up of representatives from city departments, will figure out how to spend the money.
However, the order also reaffirms another longstanding practice: that except for police investigating felonies, city employees aren't allowed to inquire about immigration status. It's not clear how the city will direct $250,000 to help undocumented immigrants without inquiring about their status.
Murray said the city cabinet will also develop public awareness efforts around hate speech and crimes, review how the incoming presidency of Donald Trump might affect city departments, and consider ways Seattle can help build a coalition of cities to work together on such issues.
Murray says the order is consistent with his prior promises that Seattle will remain a "sanctuary city" for immigrants even if Trump's administration cracks down on those who are in the U.S. illegally.
