Lufthansa pilots strike for 4th day, 137 flights canceled

1:29 Tour the secret Cold War-era tunnels under Lindenwood-Belleville Pause

1:02 Christkindlmarkt opens in Belleville

2:41 Belleville welcomes Santa to town

1:43 Shopping at Best Buy in Fairview Heights on Black Friday

1:50 Working at St. Clair Square on Black Friday

0:47 Shopper: Crowds smaller this year

1:24 Spending birthday money on Black Friday

0:50 Mall shopper says the crowds aren't bad this year

1:02 Waiting in line for deals on Black Friday

2:26 These are this year's top tech gifts