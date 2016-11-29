Ricketts touts program that saved Nebraska residents $15M

A federally funded program that helps the public with Medicare-related questions has saved Nebraska residents more than $15 million over the last year.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the number Tuesday to spread awareness about the program to the 280,000 residents who are eligible but have not yet participated.
The Senior Health Insurance Information Program offers one-on-one Medicare counseling, a free telephone hotline, website and public presentations. The program's 370 volunteer counselors assisted nearly 32,000 Nebraska residents between October 2015 and September 2016.
Program Director Alicia Jones says many of the savings were realized when residents learned about less expensive alternatives for their prescription drug plans. The program also helps residents whose Medicare claims were denied.
Nebraska Insurance Director Bruce Ramge says drug coverage changes every year.
