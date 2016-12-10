Bill Dineen, former hockey player and coach, dies at 84

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville Pause

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville

0:40 Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville

7:27 Dallas Cook formally announces bid for mayor of Belleville

2:20 Military Dad returns and surprises his kids at Althoff game

2:02 Belleville Police Department's Shop With a Cop

2:56 Mayor Mark Eckert discusses political future

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

0:56 Step Back in Time: See the Alligator Gar