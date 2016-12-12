Trump faces an early test with Republicans over Russia

1:31 Good Samaritan helps stop Swansea fire Pause

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

1:59 $12 million plan to renovate Meredith Home advances

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

2:20 Military Dad returns and surprises his kids at Althoff game

2:05 Yoga can help you change your life, owner says

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville

0:40 Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville