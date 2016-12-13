Business

December 13, 2016 7:14 AM

Arkansas sheriff's office computer system hit by hackers

The Associated Press
BERRYVILLE, Ark.

Officials with a sheriff's office in northern Arkansas say they paid a ransom after their computer system was hacked earlier this month.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Lt. Daniel Klatt says the department's system was hit Dec. 5 with ransomware, which typically works by encrypting files until the victim pays the hackers, often in the electronic currency bitcoin.

Klatt says the department paid three bitcoin — or about $2,400 — to unlock the computer system. According to the Harrison Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2gvS3yP ), the hackers encrypted the department's management system, which holds reports, bookings and other day-to-day operational data.

Klatt says none of the data was stolen and that the county's computer system's was back up on Monday.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Collinsville student working to raise $3,000 to attend leadership conference

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos