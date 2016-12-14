NBA, players reach tentative agreement on labor deal

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles Pause

1:08 Prosecutor: Murder suspect planned another killing behind bars

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

2:15 O'Fallon VFW honors hard work, dedication of first responders

1:29 O'Fallon freshman bowls perfect game despite missing an arm

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

1:43 Lawmakers push extending benefits for laid off Granite City Steel workers

1:02 Signs of optimism at Granite City steel mill

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.