Maine entrepreneurs getting grants for tech projects

3:18 Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163 Pause

1:23 They make sure blind people can 'see' the stage

0:39 Police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting at Cahokia Walmart

1:45 Elisha's Cove gives parents of special needs children a much-needed break

0:52 He may be small, but Dozer will push his way into your heart

1:30 Columbia junior talks conference win over Freeburg

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

1:45 St Clair County Board MidAmerica Airport Discussion