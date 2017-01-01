Browns to stay the course despite 1-15 season

1:48 Water skiing in front of the Arch to raise money Pause

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

0:50 Built by Battle designed to motivate you

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:00 Estes, Thomas connect to give East St. Louis playoff win