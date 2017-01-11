In VW case, US takes aim at employees, not just corporation

1:04 Fire at Best Buy in Fairview Heights closes store Pause

2:44 O'Fallon High School Marching Panthers perform at Orange Bowl

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:48 Tractor-trailer overturns near Waterloo

0:24 Winter weather leads to crashes in metro-east

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?