ECB extended stimulus as 'steady hand' in turbulent year

Top officials of the European Central Bank extended their stimulus efforts in December in part to protect the eurozone economy from what could be a turbulent political year at home and globally.
The concerns were recorded in a written account published Thursday about the bank's Dec. 8 meeting. That's when it decided to extend its bond-purchase stimulus by nine months until the end of this year.
The bank's governing council thought more stimulus would provide a "steady hand" to support the economy of the 19 countries that share the euro against "shocks emanating from the political environment at the global level and within the euro area."
Elections in the Netherlands, France and possibly Italy could give populist, anti-EU and anti-euro currency forces a chance to test their strength with voters.
Comments